On February 3rd, 2022 a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, teacher and coach entered his eternal field of dreams where the sun shines, the sky is a cloudless blue, and the field an emerald Green. Pete passionately loved his family, friends, players and students.

Pete was an admired Baseball Coach for 28 years at Johnson County High School. He led the Longhorn Baseball Team to 337 wins during his tenure. His coaching on the field is no comparison to the life coaching he instilled in all of his players. Each player had a high admiration for Coach P.

Besides his love for Baseball, Pete also had a love for Car Shows. He traveled thousands of miles to competitively show his 2005 Chevy Silverado. Pete won numerous awards but his greatest reward was the life-long friends he met along the way.

Pete was born on December 13, 1969 to the late Peter Thomas Pavusek, Sr. and Barbara Corley Pavusek, in addition to his father he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Claude Warren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his Mother Barbara Pavusek, Wife Diane Pavusek, Sons Petie and Peyton Pavusek, Isaac (Holli) and Aaron (Krista) Osborne. Grandsons Eston and Waylon Osborne and Lane due in July. Mother-In-Law Faye Warren, Sister-In-Law Debbie (Melvin) Humphrey and cherished Nephews and Nieces.

Pallbearers are: Petie Pavusek, Peyton Pavusek, Isaac Osborne, Aaron Osborne, Melvin Humphrey, Shane Humphrey, Mike Atwood and Austin Atwood.

Honorary Pallbearers: JCHS Baseball Team, JCHS Basketball Team, and Fellow Baseball Coaches of Upper East Tennessee.

If monetary donations are considered a Memorial Scholarship for Pete Pavusek has been initiated at Johnson County Bank.

To sum up life from Pete’s Perspective, “Yes, everyone has their field of dreams, Be the field large or small., Just once in our lifetime, We hope to be the Lucky Grand Winner of it all.”

Funeral Services for Pete will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 pm from the Johnson County High School Gymnasium with Michael Icenhour and Eric Crabtree to officiate.Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm prior to the service. Graveside will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. For those that wish, we will assemble Thursday at 10:15 am at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home to go in procession to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family though our website at www.huxlipford.com