Peggy Main, age 81, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on September 9, 1940 to the late Delbert and Mary Ann Lewis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Main, and brothers, Deck Lewis, Raymond Lewis, and Lark Lewis.

Advertisements

Peggy loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her bible. She worked at the glove plant, Merita Bread Store and Harris Teeter for many years. Peggy also enjoyed crocheting.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Dale Long; daughter, Debora McNew; sisters, Carnie Duffield and Mary Ann Price; grandchildren, Amanda, Mary, Daniel, and Thomas; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial for Peggy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday February 21, 2022 from the Phillippi Cemetery with Steven Spencer officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Peggy Main has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Advertisements