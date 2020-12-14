Peggy Laws

We are saddened to announce the passing of Peggy J. Laws, age 73, on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Life Care Center of Elizabethton, TN. She was born July 12, 1947 to the late Fred B. Laws and Elsie O. Church Laws. Peggy loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Glenda Smith, two brothers-in-law: Dean Morefield and Roger Riddle and a nephew Chris Morefield. She was retired from Northeast Correctional Center.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years Doug Laws; one son Tim Laws (Beth) of Mountain City, TN; two sisters: Phyllis Morefield and Mary Lou Riddle both of Mountain City, TN; brother-in-law Raymond Smith of Butler, TN and two granddaughters Amber and Abby Laws of Mountain City, TN and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

