We are saddened to announce the passing of Margaret Kathleen “Peggy” Jones, 84, on September 24, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Peggy resided at 155 Applewood Private Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. Peggy was born on September 19, 1936, in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late J.B. Smith and Faye Taylor Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Jones; two brothers, Burl and Jim Smith; and her sister, Shirley Ann Rhymer. She was a member of the Mountain City Church of Christ and loved attending. Peggy also enjoyed gardening, yard sales, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Angie Howell and husband Don of Lansing, NC; two sons, Tim Jones of Gray TN, and Mark Jones of Mountain City, TN; sisters, Betty Mcginnis and husband, Jim of Mountain City, TN, and Elizabeth Morefield of Mountain City, TN; brothers, Ted Smith and wife Mary of Mountain City, TN, Jack Smith and wife Thelma of Mountain City, TN, and Jo Smith of Boone, NC; grandchildren, her special grandson, John Howell and wife, Tracy of Lansing, NC, Joseph Howell of Johnson City, TN, Cassie Smith of Johnson City, TN, Zack Troxell of Johnson City, TN, and Sarah Troxell of KY. Great-grandchildren; Dylan Howell, Hunter Howell, Kain Smith, Eli Smith, Mason Harris, jr and Dillon Harris. Special friends, Jim Mcginnis and Don Howell also survive.

Funeral services for Peggy were held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3 pm in the Percy Hux Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home. The family received friends from 2 until 3 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Phillippi Cemetery.Pallbearers were John Howell, Dylan Howell, Joseph Howell, and Hunter Howell. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Jones, Jim Mcginnis, and Ted Smith.

