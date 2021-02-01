Peggy Hawkins

Peggy Frances Hawkins, age 85, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Peggy was born on July 10, 1935 to the late Clyde Roberts and Ella Mae Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Bill Hawkins; sisters, Carolyn Wright, Dorothy Miller, Eva Horne; brothers, Jack Roberts, Toots Roberts, Lonnie Roberts, Bobby Roberts, Jimmy Roberts.

Peggy was a loving Christian woman who enjoyed gardening and going to church. She attended church as long as her health allowed her. She instilled the quality of living for the Lord in the lives of her nieces and nephews too. She dearly loved her three dogs, Barley, Buster, and Bubbles. Peggy was a member of Doe Valley Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories include her sister, Lois Wilson; brother, Johnny Roberts and wife Ilene; special great-great niece, Ally Augustine; several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00-6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed from 6:30-7:00 p.m. with Pastor JC Greene and John Brookshire officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at JC Wilson Cemetery. Peggy’s family and friends served as pallbearers. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 933 Spear Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Peggy Frances Hawkins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.