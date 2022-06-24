Pearl Marie Jones, age 101 of Mountain City, TN, Forge Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, June 12, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born on March 9, 1921 in Ashe County, NC to the late Wiley Potter and Hilda Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Daniel Jones; son, Paul Jones; sisters, Carrie Mast, Edna Fletcher, and Ruth Dunn; and brothers, Glenn Johnson and Fred Dunn.

Pearl was a member of Hammons Chapel Church. She loved going to church and being with her family very much. She worked many years as a cook for the Johnson County School System. Pearl enjoyed gardening and especially loved to cook for her family. She also loved to sing and had a beautiful voice.

Survivors include her daughter, Betty Rutherford; son, Ray Jones (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Lois Jones; grandchildren; Danny Jones (Malena), Michael Jones (Pam), Douglas Rutherford, Mark Rutherford, Sheila Miller (Brian), Cecelia Giantonio, and Billy Ray Jones (Faith); seven great grandchildren, fifteen great-great grandchildren and seven great-great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ethel Banks.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Giddings officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Dunn Cemetery (Forge Creek Rd.) Pallbearers will be Pearl’s great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dunn Cemetery, c/o Walter Burl Simcox at 4283 Forge Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37863.

The family would like to thank the staff of 200 Hall at Mountain City Care Center for their loving care given to Pearl.

