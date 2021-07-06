We are saddened to announce the passing of Pauline Roark, age 90, on June 29,2021 at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, TN. She was born July 19, 1930 to the late Cicero Mahala and Vainy Greer Mahala. Pauline was a member of Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church and she enjoyed making crafts and decorations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Roark.

Those left to cherish her memory include: two sisters Madeline Parsons of Mountain City; and Edna Lewis, West Jefferson, West Jefferson, N.C. four brothers: Billy Mahala of Shady Valley; John Mahala of Stoney Creek; Fred Mahala of Shady Valley and Roy Mahala of Shady Valley and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside and entombment services were held Friday, July 2, 2021 in Sunset Mausoleum of Love at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Porter officiating. The family received friends from 1:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

The Pauline N. Roark family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN