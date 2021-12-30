It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline D. Miller announces her passing on December 16, 2021 at the age of 94 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Pauline was born in Johnson County, TN to the late David Howard and Susie Potter Howard. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by a brother Edward Howard and a sister Gladys Roberts. She was a former employee of Leco and Levi’s manufacturing companies. Pauline enjoyed crosswords, reading and growing her roses. She was of the Baptist faith.

Advertisements

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Norman Miller and finance Rita Brown of Mountain City, TN; one grandson Norman David Miller of Butler, TN; one great-grandson; Norman David Miller, Jr. of Butler, TN; one great-granddaughter, Tabithia A Miller of Waltersboro, SC and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm at the Hux & Lipford Chapel.. Entombment service will follow the visitation in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Active pallbearers will be Eddie Tester, Bit Brown, Joe Woodard, Johnny Jones, Bill Pope and Perry Stout. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug, Charles, Darrell and Lynn Osborne.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretaker Caroline Tedder.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Judes, 502 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Miller family.