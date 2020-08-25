Paul Woodard, age 84 of Bristol, VA passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Bristol. Paul was born in Mountain City, TN, on December 26, 1935 to the late Noah and Berdie Woodard. Paul was a member of Steele Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed Nascar and loved working in his garden.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carrie May, Villis Icenhour, Louise Forrester; brothers, Marion Woodard, Elmer Woodard, Dan Woodard, Wade Woodard, and Jerry Woodard.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Donna Chalfant; son, Douglas Woodard; sister, Artanzey Howard; brother, Glen Woodard; grandchildren, Mathew Chalfant, Dale Chalfant; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, VA, with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Paul.

