Mr. Paul Wilbur Potter, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Spring Arbor of Greensboro.

A native of West Chester, PA., Paul was born on September 9, 1942, the son of the late Paul Leroy Potter and Esther Woodards Potter. He worked in mirror production for nearly 50 years and owned and operated his own company for 21 of those years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and his employees. While very successful in his career, his family was his #1 priority and treasure on earth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Potter and sister, Dorothy ‘Duck’ Abel, and step-sister Peggy Icenhour.

Surviving are his wife, Rachel M. Potter, of the home; children Douglas Potter and Rachel Jones of Stokesdale, Robyn Flinchum (Randy) of Climax; sisters Laura Hodge, Myrtle Icenhour, Madge Sexton, and Jean Icenhour; step-brother June Icenhour; 3 grandchildren Jessica Lambert (Daniel), Thomas Flinchum, Jamie Flinchum; 3 great grandchildren Gabby Crawford, Rachel Lambert, Leanna Lambert.

Mr. Potter’s funeral service was held on Saturday, September 24, at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale with Pastor Michael Mullins officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.

