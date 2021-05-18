Paul Rutherford

Paul Edward Rutherford, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a brief illness. Paul was born on July 17, 1951 in Welch, West Virginia to the late RT Rutherford and Alma Thompson Rutherford.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and telling a good joke. Paul lived in Jacksonville, Florida most of his life and was a lifetime fan of Gator’s football. Paul was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 21 years, Betty Rutherford; brothers, Ronald Rutherford (Debbie), Stewart Rutherford (Joyce Webber Reed); children, Adam Rutherford (Brenda), Chad Rutherford (Jennifer), Sean Rutherford, Lauren Cockcroft (Chad), Carrie Quarles (Charles), Michael Schweiger (Margaret), Matthew Schweiger (Moment); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

It was Paul’s wish to be cremated and no formal service held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Paul Edward Rutherford has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.