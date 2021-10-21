With great joy, Paul Judson (Judd) Reeve, Jr. left his body behind and went to be with his Lord! Judd, age 74, of Mountain City, TN, was residing at the Mountain City Care & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on October 6, 1946 in Florida to the late Paul Judson Reeve, Sr. and Jeanne Carpenter Reeve. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his beloved cousin, Jerry Carpenter and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his cousins, Janey and Buc Carpenter, Judy and Brandon Willis, and Cheryl, Don, and Jeff Swanson.

When he was younger, Judd worked at his father’s service station in Bristol, TN for many years. He loved listening to classical music and putting model airplanes together in his youth. He moved to Mountain City, TN in 1994 and then in 1998 he moved into the Mountain City Care Center and lived there 23 years. Although Judd faced many physical obstacles in his life, he continued to be a cheerful soul with a preserving spirit. A few years ago he made the decision to donate his body to the James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, TN.

His family would like to thank the staff who looked after his care with love, kindness, tenderness and patience. We also want to thank Dr. Jack Whitlock for being Judd’s friend, and for always taking excellent care of him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

