“Fear not for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name: Thou art mine.

When thou passest through the waters, I will be with Thee; and thru the rivers, they shall not over flow thee, when thou walkest thru the fire thou shall not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee, For I am the Lord Thy God.” Isaiah 43:1-3

Paul Fritts, Jr. age 72, went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2021. He was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church where he served as a trustee for many years. He was very active in the church helping with the youth, the high school Sunday School class, and annual Youth Retreats. He graduated from Johnson County High School in 1966. After graduation, Paul went to work for Pharmaseal Laboratory where he was a supervisor. Then he was called to serve his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War where he earned the Bronze Star. Later, his work called him to be a supervisor of Environmental Services at the Veterans Hospital where he worked until his retirement. He loved fishing at the “BigRock,” UT football and helping “his boys.” Most of all he loved God’s word.

He was a very loving husband, father, and Papaw to his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul Fritts, Sr. and Laura Campbell Fritts; his sister, whom he loved very much, Betty Jo Bowers.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Bailey Fritts; two sons, Paul Steven Fritts and wife Scarlett and Brian David Fritts and wife Melissa; six grandchildren, Matthew, Jeremiah, Emily, Journee, Alexis and Nevaeh Fritts; Brother, whom he loved so much, Jim Fritts and wonderful in laws and their families, his loving Church family and friends, and special grand dog “Gizmo.”

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid for me a crown of righteousness. 1 Timothy 4: 7-8a.

The family would like to thank Ms. Kim Hoyle and Dr. Tumker and the caring staff of the TN Cancer Center for all their care. Dr. Tran and all the doctors and nurses who cared for him at Johnson City Medical Center.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 – 7 pm at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. David Reece, Rev. Tim Roach, Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Gary Gentry officiating.

Pallbearers are Larry McNeese, Patrick Phillips, Matthew Fritts, Jeremiah Fritts, Dennis Ledford, Roger Dickerson, Junior Fox, and Randy Bailey.

Honorary pallbearers are Jim Fritts, Gus Bowers, David Bailey and Charlie Phillips.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 am at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas PI Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.