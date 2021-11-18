Patsy Chappell

Patsy Ann Mains Chappell went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on November 21, 1948 to the late William S. and Betty A. Mains. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Bob) Mains and son, Robert Shawn Boudle.

Survivors include her brother William (Billy) Mains of Maryland, her children, Shannon K. Clark, Stephanie A. Clark, Steven E. Chappell, and Kristy N. Perry/Presnell and husband, Norman Presnell.

Grandchildren include Trevor Clark, Tayla Clark, Caleb Boudle, Ciera Poteet and husband, Jason, Alton Clark, Colby Clark, Palara Clark, Darren Chappell, Bryce Chappell, Peyton Perry, Ryleigh Perry, Kynnedi Perry, Corbin Presnell, and Pacey Presnell. Great-grandchildren include Rhett Poteet and Memphis Poteet.

Special family and friends include but not limited to Ms. Darlene Tester, not only a cousin but Patsy’s best friend. They had many adventures together from early childhood right up to the time of her sickness. We are grateful for the love and support she gave to our mother.

A special thanks to her niece Codi Pass and Jason Pass for all their love and support and a special thanks to Shohn Perry.

A special thanks to Vicki Chappell Stout and husband Michael Stout, along with Calli and Carli, and Frankie and Bobbie Chappell and family, for their continued support and will always be our sister and brother, thank you for what you have been through with us. We love you dearly.

A special thank you to her cousin Everett Reece who called, continually prayed for her, and checked on her continuously.

There are so many people who helped and we thank all of you and sorry if we have missed your names. We send our sincere appreciation and love. Thanks to Hospice, Joanie, Laura, and especially Gail.

Patsy loved mowing her yard and planting flowers and especially her bird houses and feeding the birds. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved spending time with family, friends, and was always trying to help others. She was a strong woman her whole life and provided for and always made her family a number one priority. Patsy, you will be greatly missed and always loved and will be forever in our thoughts and hearts.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gambill and Harold Shoemaker to officiate.

At other times friends may call at the home, 1237 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

