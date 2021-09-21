We are saddened to announce the passing of Patrick Ethan Brown, age 23, who passed away suddenly on Monday, September, 13th 2021. He was the son of Terry Brown of Butler, TN and Shannon Cordell Brown of Knoxville, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories including his Mother and Father;

Brothers; Isaiah, Timothy and Andrew

Grandmother; Linda Brown (Clay Wilson)

Grandfathers; Gary Cordell and Steve Brown (Cindy)

Great Grandmothers; Dorothy Keller and Virginia Brown

Aunt; Amie Broomhall (Kyle) Uncle David Brown ( Debbie) Cousins Jacob and Amber Brown.

Special Friends: Evan Bauguess, James Carver, Nate Padgett, Dillon Williams, Paul Poteet, Huff, Tim, Alex, Corey, Ashton, Trevor and Divyne and many more who love him.

Pallbearers included ; Isaiah Brown, Klye Broomhall, James Craver, Evan Bauguess, Nate Padgett, Bobby E. Taylor, and Dillon Williams

Honorary pallbearers included; Bo Thomas, Billy Ray Icenhour, Josh Lawley, and Max Blevins

Funeral Service for Patrick was held on Saturday, September 18th 2021 at starting at 1:00 pm at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Family received friends from 12:00 until 1:00 Prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at the Butler Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Berrey Dunn to officiate.

Online condolences may be sent through our website. The Patrick Brown family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN