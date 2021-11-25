We are saddened to announce the passing of Patricia Janice Gregg, age 87, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Franklin Woods Select Specialty Hospital. She was born November 09, 1934 to the late Ira Tester and Minnie Ellen Gregg Tester. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by sister Coleen Rader, and brother Jim Tester. She was Valedictorian of the first nursing class thru Johnson County Memorial Hospital, her places of employment included Staff Nurse at Johnson County Memorial Hospital, Office Nurse with DR Fred Wampler, Dr Gary Hullquist, Charge Nurse Mountain City Nursing Home. Gordon House Elete home for adults, Staff Nurse Orange County Nursing Home, and Charge Nurse for Louisea Nursing home. She was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed Bird watching, and Flower Gardening.

Those left to cherish her memories include: her sons; Michael Gregg (Eva) Mtn City, TN. Jesse Gregg (Misty) Mtn City, TN. Terry Gregg (Faye) Butler, TN. Brother Bill Tester, Lorain, OH. 5 Grandchildren, & 7 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great, Great, Grandchildren, Special Friends Nichole Campbell, Anlou Price, Peggy Johnson, and Phyllis Lipford. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held on Friday November, 12th, 2021 in the Rock Springs Church Cemetery. At 2 pm. with Rev; Roy Wilson officiating. Pallbearers are; Ethan Proffitt, Aaron Gregg, Justin Johnson, Eric Potter, Colby Jones, Scotty Jones. Honorary Pallbearers; Marshall Young, Jonathan Campbell and Jeff Stopka.

Donations are requested in lieu of flowers, to the Rock Springs Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Gregg family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN