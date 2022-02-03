Patricia B. Strahorn, age 64, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Born in Elkton, MD, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Ora Barnett.

Advertisements

Patti was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was known for her love of crafts and interior decorating. She worked as a CNA at Laurelwood Nursing Home in Elkton, MD for many of her younger years, as well as Avon in Newark, DE. Later she was co-owner, with her husband Carl, of Just Spaghetti, a restaurant in Elkton, MD. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and doing projects around the home. As a hidden gem, she passed on her love of thrift shopping to all her granddaughters.

She is survived by her loving husband Carl Strahorn of 28 years; daughter Angela N. Welch and husband Eric; son Christopher A. Scarbro and wife Amy; stepson, Jared Strahorn; stepdaughters, Brooke Strahorn, and Laurel Strahorn; daughter-niece, Kandi Sutton and husband Mark; grandchildren, Kieran, Ethan, Allannah, Alexcia, Aiden, Anderson, Alissa, Paul, Juliet, and Kelsey; brother Jerry Barnett and wife Helen; and many other family members including nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her sisters Crystal Garr and Debbie Potter, and her brother Ronnie Barnett; as well as her grandson Anthony Scarbro.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital to honor her memory.

Condolences may be sent on our website at Huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.