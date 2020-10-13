Pat Johnson

Pat unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan and she resided in Boone, NC. She is survived by her parents Conley and Shelby Johnson of Creston NC; brothers: Daniel Johnson of Mountain City, TN; James Johnson and wife Julie of Lenoir, NC and Kenneth Johnson and wife Alice of Mountain City, TN and sister Shannon Johnson of Mountain City, TN as well as several nieces and nephews.

Pat worked as a CNA for 23 years. She loved her family, friends and her cat. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial service for Pat was held at Big Laurel Baptist Church in Creston, NC on Saturday October 10, 202 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Trivette officiating. Music was by Tonya Trivette. A private graveside was held later in Lillie B. Reece Family Cemetery in Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Pat’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Johnson family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN