Ovel Brown

Ovel Manuel Brown, age 101, passed away peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the oldest member of Nelson’s Chapel Baptist Church, where she loved to attend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vennie; her husband, Ross Howard; son, Kay; brothers, Albert and twin brother Ervil; sister, Elizabeth; granddaughter, Julie, and great granddaughter, Karissa.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Norma Roark and husband Douglas of Trade; daughter-in-law, Wanda Brown of Mountain City; sisters-in-law, Mae Manuel and Maggie Brown; grandchildren, Jessica, CJ, Beverly, Greg; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; special cousin, Hazel Eller; many nieces and nephews, most special being Mary Alice and Imogene.

The graveside service and burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brown Cemetery with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating. Pallbearers were Greg Brown, Kenneth Brown, River Cazire, Doug Roark, Dean Roark, and Chandler Roark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nelson’s Chapel Missionary Fund, P.O. Box 44, Mountain City, TN 37683. Friends and family may visit the home of her daughter-in-law, Wanda Brown at 244 Kay Brown Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Ovel Manuel Brown has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.