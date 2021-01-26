Otto Glenn Main, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Johnson County Community Hospital. Otto was born on October 25, 1942 to the late Gillam Main and Ruby Love Main. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his grandson, Jordan Main. Otto was a lifelong resident of Johnson County and a member of Evergreen Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 58 years, JoAnne Winebarger Main; daughter, Lisa Main Martin and husband Scott; son, Randy Main; sister, Mary Jane Keller and husband Earl, and brother, George Main.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Main-Greer Cemetery in Trade with Pastor Tony Potter officiating. Pallbearers were Mark Wallace, Cleve Main, Darwin Main, Dennis Love, Kevin Main, Edward Main, Tony Main, and Darren Main. Honorary pallbearers were Colis Main, Bob Pardue, Abe Greer, and Billy Ray Rash.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Otto Glenn Main has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.