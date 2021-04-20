Ora L. May, age 70, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Ora was born on November 2, 1950 to the late Clint Lipford and Edith Lipford Segnor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael May; mother-in-law, Carrie May; sister, Carolyn Conway; brothers, Larry Lipford, Dale Lipford, Delbert Lipford, Roy Gene Lipford and special nephew, Mark Potter.

Ora was a dedicated wife of 47 years and a loving mother and grandmother who was a devoted Christian that loved the Lord and her family, especially her only grandson, Philip. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She loved her church, church family, and ladies circle. Her hobbies included encouraging others on Facebook and the color by number game on her phone.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Linda May Hammons and husband Darrell, Freida May Gwinn and husband Keith; sisters, Mary Dunn, Gladys Wade; brother, Jay Snyder; grandson, Philip Dugger; nieces and nephews who were more like siblings, Reta Eller, Wanda LaGamba, Eric Potter, Johnny Potter, Luke Potter, and several other nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Central Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 7:00 with Pastors Rick Thomason and Shannon Courtner officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Clay Neely, Brandon Dunn, Larry Dunn, Scottie May, Luke Poteet, and Josh Poteet. Honorary pallbearers were Marvin Arney, Tim Lipford, Ronnie Lipford, Eddie Lipford and Jon Mink.

At other times friends and family may visit at the home, 2920 Fall Branch Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ora L. May has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.