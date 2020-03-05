Ora Mae “Toadie” Walls Wilson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on August 17, 1933 in Konnarock, VA to the late Chester Lee Walls and Nellie Blevins Walls. In addition to her parents Ora Mae was preceded in death by her son Kenneth (Kenny) Wilson on February 21, 2013, sisters, Lois Walls, Lucille Russell, Magalene Tester, brothers; Elmer Walls, Rob Walls, Cecil Walls, Earnest Walls, and Norman Walls, sister-in-laws; Lettie Mae Walls and Valerie Walls, brother-in-laws; Authur Russell and Bob Testerman.

Those left to cherish her memories include; daughter-in-law, Becky Wilson, grandchildren, Kenny Ray Wilson and wife Nellie and Kendra Wilson; great grandchildren, Hunter Ray Wilson and Hanna Bryant; brothers, Jack Walls, Dean Walls and wife Jane, sister-in-laws; Estelle Walls and Edith Walls, several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lucille Cress, Mary Nell Reece, Kim and Bob Brown, Jason Bryant, Amie Adkins, Fred Eldridge, and Betty Bryant.

Funeral service for Ora Mae Wilson were conducted at 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Steele and Pastor James Walls officiating. Graveside service and burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery. Special music was provided by Lisa and Leonard Arnold. Pallbearers were Jason Bryant, John Stout, Nate Rice, Derrek Sluder, Hunter Wilson, and Kenny Ray Wilson. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Brown, Fred Eldridge, and Bobby Reece.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 481 Swift Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.The family of Ora Mae Walls Wilson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.