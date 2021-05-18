Nyoka Weaver

Nyoka “Nicky” Kyte Weaver, 63, Butler, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1958 in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. She was a daughter of the late Haskiel Reece & Beulah Lee Lipford Kyte. Nicky was a graduate of Johnson County High School. She was a retired employee of Northeast Correctional Complex. She was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church. She loved to read.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years: Melvin Weaver; her Sister & Brother-in-Law: Barbara Kyte “B.K.” and Jim McCloud, Oxford, North Carolina; her Brother & Sister-In-Law: Gary & Barbara Kyte, Butler; her Nephew: Alan Todd and wife, Belinda Kyte; Several Cousins & Friends; her special friend: Barb Miller and her cat Jasper.

Graveside Service were conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Butler Memorial Park with Rev. Bryan Cable officiating. Active Pallbearers who were requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Thursday were: Gary Kyte, Cody Stout, Junior McQueen, Jack Pierce, Kelly Shoun, Bob Garland, Steve Matherly and Eddie Perry.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Sim, Rita, RN and the Doctors & Staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Weaver family