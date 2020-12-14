Novella Reah Davis Reece, age 92 of Mountain City, passed away into the arms of her Savior on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN. Novella was born on September 7, 1928 to the late Willard Davis and Ida Warren Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Reece in 2003; infant twins in 1954; special niece, Barbara Zemotel; sisters, Zella Moretz, Ruth Davis; brothers, Fred Davis, Charlie Davis, Ross Davis, Rudd Davis, Ralph Davis, W.L. (Jr) Davis; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Novella was a native of Johnson County but also spent 28 years in Cleveland, Ohio with her husband Jim. She taught Sunday School for many years in Tennessee and Ohio. She was a devoted member of her church, Valley View United Methodist Church and loved to talk to people about her Lord. She also enjoyed sewing, singing, and playing her guitar. She will be dearly missed by all her dear nieces and nephews, who she loved like her own children.

Those left to cherish her memories include all her special nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Monica Munn and husband Daniel of San Diego, CA. The body of Novella Reece laid in state all day on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial were held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Phillippi Cemetery with Pastor Anna Staples officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley View Methodist Church, 1779 Hwy 421, Mountain City, TN 37683. The family of Novella would like to express a special thank you to the Silver Angels, Amedysis Hospice, Johnson County Rescue Squad, and all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Novella Reah Davis Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.