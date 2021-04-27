Norman Warren

We are saddened to announce the passing of Norman Jay Warren on April 11, 2021. at the age of 57 He was born on March, 10 1964 to the late William Earl Warren and Ann Maxine Wilson King and was also proceeded in death by a brother; William Earl Warren. Jr. He loved spending time with his family and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Survivors are: Sisters: Shirley Jean Tester (Jeffrey), Lisa Ann Snyder (Duke), Elizabeth Rea King, brother Steve Warren, and companion Sandy Hammons. Nieces and Nephews: Cheryl Leonard, Misty Williams, Jamie and Daniel Williams, Jeffrey and Hunter Tester, Heather May, Megan Swift, Lynze Snyder, Stephen King and several great nieces and nephews. Special Friends Gary Mahala, Charlie Scott, Tom Dixon, Jeff Jenkins, Sandy Brown and his dog Coco also survive.

Graveside services for Norman were held at the Rainbow Cemetery at 5:00 PM Friday, April 16th 2021 with Gary Gambill officiating. Visitation was held from 4:30 to 5:00 prior.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at our website. Arrangements for the Warren family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.