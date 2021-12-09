It is with great sadness that the family of Norman Craig Pleasant announces his passing on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence at the age of 62. Norman was born in Johnson County, Tennessee, on May 3, 1959. He was the son of the late Estel Pleasant and Loveta Shipley Pleasant. He was also proceeded in death by two brothers, Doug and Wendell Pleasant.

Norman was a carpenter, loved lawn work, being in the outdoors, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters; Priscilla Lowe (Matthew), Brittany Evans (Gary), three sisters; Mildred Eastridge (Joe), Sharon Merryman (Doug), and Jackie Thomas (Larry), a brother; Anthony Pleasant (Kathy), seven grandchildren; Brayden, Bryson, and Piper Lowe, Paislee, Violet, CoraLeigh, and Millie Evans, close friends; Angie Johnson and Cheryl Ann Lindsey, his one true love and the mother of his children; Tammy Cress Arnold. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A graveside service for Norman will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Phillippi Cemetery with his Brother Anthony Pleasant to officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home and then go in procession for the graveside service.

His pallbearers will be; Matthew Lowe, Gary Evans, Joe Eastridge, Doug Merryman, Larry Thomas, Joey Eastridge, Paul Johnson, and Steven Puddy Pardue.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, of Mountain City, TN, is honored to be serving the Pleasant Family.