Norma Sue Stanton, age 77, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Norma was born on October 21, 1944 to the late Earl Cable and Margaret Stamper Cable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jady Stanton, and daughter, Donna Ruth Stanton.

Norma loved to work in her garden and enjoyed flowers. She was great cook, all her cooking was good, but she was known known for her breakfast spreads and especially her biscuits and gravy.

Those left to cherish her memories include her significant other and companion, Robert Pennington; daughter, Deborah Stout; son, Robert Stanton; grandchildren, Heather Norris and Brittany Sanchez and husband Luis; great grandchild on the way; special friends, Thelma Stanton and Linda Stanton; special cousin, Fern Arnold and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Norma will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Norma Sue Stanton has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

