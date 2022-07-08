Norma Ruth Hopkins, age 84, of Little Dry Run Rd., Butler, TN; passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Norma was born in Carter County, TN on May 18, 1938 to the late Elmer Reece and Sylvia Campbell Reece. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Hunter Holloway with whom she shared 25 years of marriage; daughter, Norma Jones (2014); sister, Earleen Whitehead; brothers, Edward, Dean, Clay, and Frank Reece.

Norma was a homemaker throughout her life and also worked in the furniture factory for a few years.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, James Edward Hopkins, they were married April 29, 1983; daughter, Nancy Morefield and husband Chuck; sisters, Jo Ann Roark, Sue Whitehead; brothers, Joel Reece, Steve Reece; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Chuck Morefield to officiate. Norma will be laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, 4321 Little Dry Run Rd, Butler, TN 37640.

