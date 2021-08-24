We are saddened to announce the passing of Norma Perez Cornejo, age 62, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1959 to Efrain V. Perez and Paula Soriano Perez. Norma enjoyed music, puzzles and games.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memories include her husband Porfirio Cornejo, Jr.; daughters: Yolisma Cameron of Rocky Mount, VA and Paula J. Cornejo of Mountain City, TN; sons: Miguel Angel Cornejo of Creston, NC and Porfirio Cornejo II of Mountain City, TN; sisters: Dominga Cornejo, Letty Garcia and Jesse of DelRio TX,Marisela Perez of Fort Worth, TX, Hilda Enriquez and Ricardo of Bakersfield, CA; brother: Erfrain Perez Jr. of Forth Worth, TX; grandchildren: Alessandra Cornejo, Bryssa Cornejo, Kameron Cornejo and Isriel Cornejo and several nieces and nephews. Special friends James and Nancy Bunting, Pat Keys, John Winer, Ed and Bonnie Gentry and her dog Jett also survive.

A graveside service was held in Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday August 22, 2021 with Mr. Dewayne Dickson officiating. The family received friends from 1:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers were Junior Cornejo II, Miguel Cornejo, Jesse Garcia, Efrain Perez, Chris Campbell and Cody Jennings. At other times friends may call at the residence 105 Sunset Drive, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Cornejo family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.