Norma Jean Price

Norma Jean Price, age 75, of Rock Creek, Rd; Creston, NC passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 28, 1944 in Ashe County, NC to the late Eldon Mahala and Ella Mahaley Mahala. In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by sisters, Margie Lynn Mahala, infant, Linda Mahala; brothers, Howard Mahala, infant Ralph Mahala.

Jean graduated from the Riverview High School. She enjoyed embroidering and traveling. Jean was a member of the Rock Creek Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 44 yrs. Bruce Price, daughters, Anita Price and Emily Mahala, sisters, Trudy Norris of Kennett Square, PA and Lesia Bryant of Abingdon, VA, brothers, Bruce Mahala of Mountain City and Ricky Mahala of Abingdon, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Rock Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony Roark officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral from the Mahala Cemetery, Rock Creek Rd. Creston, NC. Pallbearers will be Keith Roark, David Roark, Toby Bryant, Brian Roark, Robert Price and Tim Prince.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 1127 Rock Creek Rd., Creston, NC 28615.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Norma Jean Price has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.