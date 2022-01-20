Noel Howard Moon, Jr., 85, joined the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Noel Howard Moon, Sr., the mother of his children, Marilyn Kay Moon, and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Manarky. Those left to cherish his memory are Linda, his wife of 36 years; his daughter, Robin and Pete Mattson of Redington Beach, FL; his sons, Noel H. Moon, III, of Wilmington, DE, and James Christopher Moon of Bristol, VA; his sister, Sandi Birdwell of Hoover, AL; uncle, Tommy and Sarah Webster of Fayetteville, GA; special cousin, Bill and Mel Moon of Crossville, TN, numerous sisters and brothers in-law and nieces and nephews.

Advertisements

Howard was born in Tarrant City, AL, a suburb of Birmingham, and grew up in Oak Ridge, TN, where his father was employed to work on part of the Manhattan Project. He went to the University of Tennessee on a track scholarship, served in the US Army, and graduated from UT with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent his professional career with E.I. DuPont, originally managing construction projects in the southeast. He transferred to the Engineering Dept. at the home office in Wilmington, DE, and completed his career as a logistics manager for the Petrochemicals Dept. Howard was a deacon in his church in Wilmington, taught 10th grade Sunday school class, coached his daughter’s soccer team, worked with the Boy Scouts, and served on the Board of the local YMCA.

Taking an early retirement in 1992, Howard and Linda became live aboard sailors, sailing the Caribbean and the Mediterranean Seas, including an Atlantic crossing in 1994 and a return voyage in 1996. In 1997, they returned to land and spent two years RV-ing out west, including a trip to Alaska.

Looking to put down new roots, Howard suggested Johnson County, a place he discovered while at UT thru a fraternity brother from Bristol. Settling in Johnson County in 1999, Howard became involved in the community, leading the charge for development of the Laurel Creek Trail, substitute teaching in the JC School System and tutoring countless students. He served as President of the MC Rotary Club for five years and was an Elder and then Deacon at Mountain City Presbyterian Church.

It was Howard’s request to be cremated and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family prefers donations in lieu of flowers to Flo Bellamy’s Kids at the JC/MC Community Center 214 College Street, MC Presbyterian Church 201 Fairground Ln, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

The family wishes to thank hospice RN, Joanie McQueen, for her caring and dedicated service.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Noel Howard Moon, Jr. has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.