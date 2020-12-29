Nettie “Sue” Reece

Nettie “Sue” Wilcox Reece, age 77, of 1234 Bulldog Road, Trade, TN passed away on Thursday December 24, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Boone, NC on August 7, 1943 to the late Arden Wilcox and Floy Norris Wilcox. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Wayne Reece; daughters Teresa Schaller and Jennifer Main; sisters Ruth Hicks and Opal Dancey; brother James Wilcox and wife Mary.

Sue was a loving and caring person and a very strong willed woman. She loved her family very much especially her grandchildren. She never knew a stranger and would always go beyond what was expected of her, she was always willing to help anyone. She was a graduate of Appalachian High School. She attended Evergreen Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Billy W. Reece and wife Carrie, and Jeffery Stephens and wife Patty; son-in -laws Darren Main and Mike Schaller; step daughter Angela Reece Nelson and husband Jeff; brothers, Bobby Wilcox and wife Barbara, Billy Wilcox and wife Bonita, Butch Wilcox and wife Phyllis, and Junior Wilcox; grandchildren, Ashley Warren, Bailey Main, Zachary Reece, Liam Reece, Lakin Reece, Lanie Stephens, Jayden Stephens, Jacob O’ Flynn, Michael O’ Flynn, Rene Deans, Jeremiah Schaller, John Schaller, Laura Schaller, Josh Cornett and Christopher Hux; many nieces and nephews; special friend Kate Stephens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Tony Potter and Pastor Steven Spencer to officiate. Graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Reece Cemetery(Bulldog Rd, Trade, TN). Pallbearers will be Darren Main, Zachary Reece, Nathan Reece, Sava Kostis, Demetre Kostis, and Ty Warren. Honorary pallbearers are fellow employees of Walmart in Boone, NC.

Friends may visit at the home of Billy Reece 1250 Bulldog Rd, Trade, TN or Ashley Warren 1365 Old Bristol Road, Boone, NC. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Nettie “Sue” Reece has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.