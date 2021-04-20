Nellie Stanton

Nellie Kate Potter Stanton, age 89, of Rogersville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her residence. Nellie was born on July 21, 1931 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late Enoch Franklin “Frank” Potter and Minnie Brewer Potter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert J. Stanton on March 10, 2013; her sisters, Bonnie (Robert) Ward, Verdie (Carl) Stanton and Maude (Leon) Ward; her brothers, Don (Pearl) Potter and J.C. Potter; her sister-in-law, Edna Potter; and a brother-in-law, James Andrews.

Nellie accepted Christ as her Saviour at 12 years of age at Dyson Grove Baptist Church in Butler, Tennessee. After her marriage to Robert J. Stanton, she joined West View Baptist Church in Rogersville, Tennessee, which was her loving church family. Nellie had worked as a manager of a laundromat and will be very missed by all that knew her.

Those left to cherish Nellie’s many wonderful memories include two sons, Dr. Tom Stanton and his wife, Pat, Morristown; Tim Stanton and his wife Kim, Raleigh, NC; a sister, Irene Andrews, of Elizabethton; a brother, John B. Potter, of Wilmington, NC; granddaughters: Tenecia, Beth, Katy and Audrey; grandsons, Thomas Odom, Patrick (Katie), Philip (Jessica) and Nathan; great granddaughters: Olivia, Sophia, Mia and Norah; and great grandsons, Cooper, Colby and Noah; and her sister-in-law, Rosie Potter. Also, she leaves many nieces and nephews. Nellie loved every member of her family greatly.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Nellie Kate Potter Stanton was conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in the Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with her sons providing the eulogy. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Wednesday. In the loving words of Nellie, “I want a simple service, the way I lived. I wrote my funeral daily. See you in Heaven for a Grand Home-Coming!”

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to West View Baptist Church Food Bank, 151 Marion Street, Rogersville, TN 37858. Memories and condolences may be shared one our website. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N. Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423-542-2232) is honored to serve the Stanton family.