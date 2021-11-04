Nell Jean Dowell, age 83, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born in Bristol, VA on March 17, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold Ray Dowell; granddaughter, Jennifer Hodge Barber and son-in-law, Glen French.

Jean was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Yvonne DeCarlo and husband Frank, Deborah Kelley and husband Bill, Pamela Hodge and husband Terry, Sharon French, Sandra Hurley and husband Dan; son, David H. Dowell and wife Roxanne; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The graveside service for Jean will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. from Sunset Memorial Park with Pastors Mike Penley and Rick Thomason to officiate. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

