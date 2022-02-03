Nancy Louise Ward, age 83, passed away on January 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Nancy was born on March 3, 1938 in Butler, TN to the late James Martin Lockner and Blanie Payne Lockner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Willard Ward; sisters, Thelma Irene Bunton and husband Ted, and Jewel Dean Lockner.

Nancy loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very outgoing person who enjoyed being around others. She liked shopping and going to the farmer’s market. She also liked keeping in touch with her friends on the telephone. She was a member of Buntontown Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Charlotte Ryan and husband Kenith of Johnson City, Jeffrey Ward of Kingsport, Michael Ward and wife Darcy of Mt. Ulla, NC; sisters, Vernell Lockner, Mary Evelyn Greer and husband Larry, Sarah Katherine Lockner; grandchildren, Brayden Ward, Caroline Ward, Adrian Ward and Casey, Anton Hodge of FL; niece, Tonya Watson and her daughter, McKinlee Ann Watson; several other special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The burial will take place at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Sugar Grove, NC.

