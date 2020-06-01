We are saddened to announce the passing of Nancy Jacobs on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was a member of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church. Nancy loved going to car races, her dog Candy Tex, flowers and most of all being with her grandson Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl, Bruce and Virginia, a sister Eva Jane and a granddaughter Melissa Ann.

Survivors include: her husband Alton of the home; two sons: Thomas Dean and wife Julie of Butler, TN and Jerry Lee and wife Robin of Elizabethton; one sister Marion of Lake City, Fl; grandchildren: Marion Joseph, Paula Nichole, Jillian Brooke, Briana, Josh, Spencer, Jared, Jack and Justin.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Jacobs family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN