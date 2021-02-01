Nancy Lewis Guy, born February 28, 1955, passed away after a brave battle against cancer on January 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Montie R. Lewis and Melba C. Lewis; daughter, Jennifer Jordan Campbell; brother, Frank (Butch) Lewis. Nancy loved working in her flowers and adored her dogs, Rabies and Cubbie. She will be dearly missed by all her family.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Michael (Red) Jordan and wife Kim; grandsons, Jesse Cross, Cody Jordan, Benjamin Lewis; sisters, Francis Brooks and husband Benny, Patricia Eastridge and husband Junior, Melinda Heck and husband Bob, Susan Hammons and husband Doug; brother, Robert Lewis and wife Karen of Asheville, NC; special friend, Lisa Stout; several nieces and nephews.

Nancy elected to have her body donated to science. There was a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Roan Creek Baptist Church with Pastor David Hankal officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website .

Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683, is assisting the family of Nancy Lewis Guy.