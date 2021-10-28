The family of Nancy Brookshire Garrick are saddened to announce the passing of their dear Aunt, Sister, Stepmother and Grandmother on October 22, 2021. Nancy was born in Johnson County on April 10, 1938 to the late Samuel Stacy Brookshire and Bonnie Mae Carver Brookshire. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace I. Garrick; brothers, Billy C. Brookshire and Dennis Jack Brookshire; sister, Janet Sue Brookshire and sister-in-law, Myrtle D. Brookshire.

Nancy had a long and eventful life that included working for the FBI for a few years after graduating from JCHS, then traveling to Miami on a bus at age nineteen to seek her fortune. There she was employed as Office Receptionist for Mershon, Sawyer, Johnston, Dunwoody and Cole Attorneys at Law for forty years.

Upon retiring in 1997, she and husband Wally moved to the mountains where they built their lovely home, and she became both neighbor and caretaker for Granny Bonnie her mother. It was here she would become known not only for her signature hats and sundresses, but also as a master gardener evidenced by the beautiful flowers, trees and shrubs so lovingly placed and attended on her Circle Drive lawn.

During the last twenty plus years of her life, she contributed greatly to her beloved community by sharing her many talents with her friends and neighbors. As a member of the Johnson County Garden Club, she played a vital role in implementing the annual garden tours which became popular as an inspirational and educational experience for local gardeners, young and experienced. The Sunflower Festival was one of her inspirations as well. She also served on the Downtown Beautification Committee, a hard-working group who inspired the lamppost and bridge decorations, along with several other projects over the years. As a lover of the holidays, she worked diligently to organize the Christmas Tree lighting events on the Courthouse lawn for several years. As a member of the JC Arts Council, she organized the first Juried Art Show in Johnson County and as its President she became instrumental in the creation of the JC Center for the Arts and with the establishment of the Musical Heritage Mural project, along with a successful Garden Walk fund raiser. The artistic community, along with Johnson County at large, were greatly enhanced by her generosity, her dedication, her energy and her talent.

Those left to cherish her memories include her brother, Richard Brookshire, Sr. and wife Lillian; nieces and nephews Teresa Brookshire Sillstrop and husband Ted, Bonnie Brookshire Reece and husband Chris, Ricky Brookshire and wife Ginny, Jennifer Brookshire, Christie Brookshire Moll and husband Floris, Holly Brookshire, Chantelle Moll, Haleigh Moll, Camden Brookshire, Parker Moll; cousins, Carolyn Wolfe, Haylee Wolfe; stepdaughters, Alice Garrick Lichtenstein, Kathryn A. Garrick; granddaughters, Melissa Lichtenstein Lance and husband Lee, Meredith Lichtenstein Cone and husband Matt, Brittany Garrick, and great grandson Andre Asher Lance. Also her beloved cat Reggie.

Special friends include Jackie Warden, Betty Plummer, Callie Stewart, Mary Nave, Nancy Wills, Joan Arnold, Johnson County Bank Family, Johnson County Arts Center Family, Suba’s Restaurant Employees, Brenda Church, Glenda Smith, Circle Drive Neighbors and La Cucina Italian Kitchen Employees.

A special thank you to Annis Jesse, Pat Woods, Nancy Townsend, Monika Burgess and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Dewey Christian Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Minister C.D. Bud Gentry officiating. The burial will follow at the Brookshire Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Brookshire, Chris Reece, Ted Sillstrop, Floris Moll, Matt Cone and Danny Hammons. Honorary Pallbearers are Truett Pleasant, Porter Stout, Bill Grindstaff, John Brookshire, Lee Lance, David Wilson, Freddy Norris, Johnson County Bank Directors, Bill Church, Dan White and Jack Rollins.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Johnson County Center for the Arts, 127 College St., Mountain City, TN 37683 or Johnson County Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, c/o Missy Gentry, 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

