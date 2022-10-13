Minnie Helton, 81, went to her heavenly home following a fight with metastatic breast cancer. She passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Monday, October 3, 2022. Minnie remained true to her fighting spirit until the end of her earthly life, exhibiting both grit and grace. Minnie was a native of Saltville, VA. She resided in Mountain City, TN, during the latter part of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Surber and Regina Ray Minton Surber; brothers, Doug and Wynton Surber; sister, Mary Holmes.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ernest, of 58 years; her loving daughter, Anita Fritts (Mike). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather Perkins (Nicholas) and Elijah Fritts; great-granddaughters, AnnaLynne and Avery Perkins; numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. “Mim” will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Up until May of this year, she was very active. Her favorite hobby was mowing her lawn. Minnie was known for her unfailing devotion to her family and her strong work ethic. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.

No service will be held per Minnie’s request. Memorial contributions can be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, %Flo Bellamy, 214 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or First Free Will Baptist Church, 319 Hemlock Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 (parking lot fund).

The family extends a special thank you to all of the family and friends who have visited and extended many expressions of love and support to Minnie during her illness.

