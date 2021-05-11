Mike Howard, age 68 of Laurel Bloomery, passed away on May 2, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mike was born on August 12, 1952 to the late Bruce Howard and Betty Johnson Howard. Mike was a very likeable person, who had never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching westerns and having a good meal.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Brinda Crosswhite, Peggy Jean Humphrey, Jerrie Lee Howard; brother, John Howard and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Mike Howard has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.