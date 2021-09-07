Michael McKinney

Michael Taylor McKinney, age 67, passed away on September 2, 2021 at his home. Michael was born on April 23, 1954 to the late Herbert Smith McKinney and Mary Claire McKinney. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife Claudia McKinney; daughter, Jennifer McKinney; son, John May; sister, Pat Cassida; grandchildren, K.C. Chambers, Dustin May; great grandchildren, Carter May; several nieces and nephews.

It was his wish to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family on our website.The family of Michael Taylor McKinney has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.