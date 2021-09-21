We are saddened to announce the passing of Michael “Kevin” Allen also known as “WhickerBill” by his friends, age 50, who passed away after a lengthy illness on September 11th 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Kevin was born on May 5th 1971 to the late John Dillard Allen and Beatrice “B” Allen. He is also proceeded to death by his Uncle Randy Wade Williams and by both his Maternal and Paternal grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother Beatrice “B” Allen of Butler, TN; daughters; Celena Moore (Thomas) of Mountain City, TN, Channie Herman (Brandon Roark) of Mountain City TN;. son Chance Phillips of Mountain City, TN and Stepdaughter Courtney Greene, of Boone, NC.

Granddaughters Catherine Moore (Celena & Thomas) and two Granddaughters that are on the way.

Special Aunt Marie Williams of Butler, TN.

Two sisters Kim Allen of Mountain City, TN and Kristi Allen (Shane Jones) of Butler, TN and half sister Angela Allen of Elizabethton, TN.

Nephews: Domonick Matheson of Mountain City, TN, Dawson Cress of Mountain City, TN, and Brandon Pritt of Mountain City, TN and one Niece Alexis Allen of Butler, TN.

One uncle Jim Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Kevin enjoyed working with heavy equipment and on anything with a motor. The family received friends at his Mother’s house 717 Williams Lane, Butler TN 37640.

Graveside services were held at 11am on Wednesday September 15th, 2021 with Leonard Fletcher officiating at Dyson Grove Cemetery 8483 Roan Creek Rd, Butler TN 37640. Pallbearers were; Chance Phillips, Dawson Cress, Wayne Wilson, Thomas Moore, Brandon Roark, Craig Peters, Dave Greene, and Shane Jones. Honorary Pallbearer; Dominick Matheson.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Johnson County Cancer support Group c/o Flo Bellamy 3510 Hwy 421 North Mountain City, Tn. 37683.Online condolences may be sent through our website. The Kevin Allen family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.