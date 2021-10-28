We are saddened to to announce the passing of Michael Dean Campbell age 49 who passed away on October 16, 2021 in Frye Regional Hospital Hickory N.C. He was born January 17, 1972 to the late Junior Dean Campbell and Anita Kay Gentry Campbell in Boone, N.C.. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Ira Ross Gentry, SR. Carrie Veda Gentry, Mary Greer, and June Greer.

He enjoyed Fishing and Hiking.

His Survivors include his Brother; John Campbell (Denise) Mountain City, Tn

Uncle Ira Ross Gentry Jr. Salem, VA. also survive.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Cress Cemetery with Rev. Joe Parker officiating

The Family of Michael Dean Campbell have placed his arrangements in the care Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.