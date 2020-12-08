Michael Barber

Michael Edward Barber, age 64, of Mountain City, TN and formerly of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30 at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.

Michael was the loving husband of Dawn Adams Barber, with whom he had recently celebrated 32 years of marriage. Born on May 28, 1956 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Kenneth Edward Barber and Janice Carter Barber of Wilmington, DE. He was a 1974 graduate of Kennett Area High School.

Michael was the owner /operator of Pleasant’s Store in Butler, TN since 2005. He will be remembered fondly as “The Cheesesteak Man”, and for his friendly demeanor. Prior to his move to Tennessee, Michael worked alongside his father and grandfather at Barber’s Florist of Kennett Square for more than 20 years.

In addition to his wife and mother, Michael is survived by one son, Zachary Barber of Bluff City, TN; two daughters, Megan (Brayden) Allen of Johnson City, TN and Sarah Barber of Knoxville, TN; one granddaughter, Madelynne Paige Barber of Clarksville, TN, one sister, Cindy (Tom) Manley of Wilmington, DE; one brother, Brian Barber of Kennett Square, PA; 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

The family received friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Longwood Cemetery in Kennett Square, PA. Pallbearers were Brayden Allen, Jeffrey Morrison, Raymond Mackey, Jimmy Holton, Nicholas Rotunno, and Anthony Rotunno.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Michael Edward Barber has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.