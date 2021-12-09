It is with great sadness the family of Melody Poteet announces her passing on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton.

Melody was born in Johnson County, TN, on July 1st, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Poteet and Peggy Madron Poteet.

Melody Loved Crafts, Watching Horror Movies, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Michelle Snyder (Jason)

Nichole Adams, and son; Matt Adams (Kayla)

Grandchildren; Sydney Snyder, London Snyder, Jackson Mays, Jonah Mays, Emily Adams Lilly Adams, Leah Adams, Trevor Adams, Caleb Adams, Hunter Adams, and Hailey Adams.

Brothers; Mike Poteet, Russ Poteet, Shane Poteet, and Travis Poteet. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service for Melody will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Phillippi Cemetery with Buddy Morefield officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, of Mountain City, TN, is honored to be serving the Poteet Family.