Melissa Osborne

We are saddened to announce the passing of Melissa Dawn Osborne, at the age of 37, of 786 Red Brush Road, Mountain City, TN on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born June 8, 1983 to Kevin Patterson and Bobbie Jean Lane. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church. Melissa enjoyed spending time with her grandchild and ginseng hunting.

In addition to her parents, those let to cherish her memory include Douglas Osborne of the home; two daughters: Hailey Osborne and Lindsey Osborne both of Mountain City, TN; grandparents Floyd and Sheila Gwinn; brother Kenneth Bradley Lane; grandchild Brinley Osborne and several nieces and nephews. Special friends Deanie Taylor and Joe Lewis also survive.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Mr. Gary Phillips officiating. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. At other times friends may call at the residence 786 Red Brush Road, Mountain City, TN or the home of her mother Bobbie Lane at 2636 Divide Road, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Osborne family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN