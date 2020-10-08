We are saddened to announce the passing of Mayor Kevin Parsons, age 50, on Wednesday, September 30,2020 at his residence. He was born December 11, 1969 in Frankfort, Germany to Glenn and Ruth Trivette Parsons. Kevin was a member of JCHS class of 1988 and was a member of First Baptist Church. He enjoyed buying and selling on the internet, the outdoors, flipping items, building bird houses and was a former Chamber of Commerce member, Johnson County Lions Club member and City Council member. He was owner of several businesses including Bizzies and Quik Shop and also had worked at WMCT, WMMY, WXBQ, Crossmark Marketing and Sara Lee. Kevin was preceded in death by his special friend Lee Roark. Kevin had a heart and passion for helping others.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife Ann Parsons of the home; daughter Taylor Parsons; sons Zack Parsons and Alex Morefield and wife Averielle; his two dogs Banks and Bella; and several cousins. Special friends Mike Rhymer, Mike Roark, Tommy Johnson, Brian Roark, Carl Howard, Bud Crosswhite and Perry Stout also survive.

The family received friends Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Graveside service followed in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Frank Woods and Rev. Ricky Campbell officiating. Active pallbearers were Zack Parsons, Alex Morefield, Charlie Cornett, David Cornett, Carl Howard and Perry Stout. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Rhymer, Brian Kruise, Mike Roark, Tommy Johnson, Brian Roark, Ted Lewis, Bud Crosswhite, employees of True Value and Johnson County Lions Club.

At other times friends may call at the residence 496 Acorn Street, Mountain City, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Lions Club.