Maxine Funderburk, age 79, of Mountain City, TN went to be with her Lord on Friday October 2, 2020 at The Waters of Roan Highlands. Maxine was born on March 9, 1941 to the late Theodore and Lula Timbs in Carter County, Tennessee. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband of 56 years, Roy “Pete” Funderburk; son, Roy Funderburk; sisters, Margaret Timbs Range, Janice Timbs Fisk, Glenda Timbs Bellamy, Frances Timbs Collins; brothers, Wade Timbs, Lonnie Timbs; nephew, David Fisk.

Maxine was a wonderful lady one was loved by all that knew her. During her life she took care of many people and always had a way of making everyone feel special. Maxine was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Beverly R. Watkins, Theresa J. Kimbrell; sister, Charlotte Ward Pennell; grandchildren, Dillion Jr, Denny, Jessica, Chrissy, Danny Jr., Roy III, Stephen; ten great grandchildren, special nieces, Shirley Harrison, Rhonda Shuford; special nephew, Charles Collins; six others nieces; four nephews; several cousins.

The family received friends from 12:45 – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Honorary pallbearer was Jamie Grayson.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our website. The family of Maxine Funderburk has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.