Maxine Eller, age 91, passed away on November 10, 2021 at her home. Maxine was born on May 30, 1930 in Ashe County, NC to the late John and Stella Osborne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Eller; sisters, Avis Stephens, Lola Woodard, Nancy Jo Osborne; grandson, Steven Marshall and son-in-law, Douglas Dugger.

Maxine loved flowers and gardening while she was able. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Millie “Hooty” Dugger, Marie Phipps (Wilson), Jane Campbell (David); sons, Emmit “Bud” Osborne (Cathy), James Osborne, Dan “C.O.” Osborne (Mary), Raymond Marshall (Christine), Steve Marshall; sisters, Virta “Valerie” Knutson, Millie Roark, Trixie Glade; brothers, Carl Osborne (Gracie), Tip Osborne, Ray Osborne (Pearl); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Vicki Snyder and her church family.

The graveside service for Maxine will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Phillippi Cemetery with Pastor Mike Fenner officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 320 Dug Hill Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family would like to thank Joanie, Gail and the staff of Amedisys Home Health & Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Maxine Eller has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.