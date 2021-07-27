Mattie Stoltzfus

For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39

Mattie King Stoltzfus, age 85, Johnson City, TN, joined the heavenly chorus on July 19, 2021. Born in Leola, PA, a daughter of the late Daniel B. and Fannie S. King Stoltzfus. Mattie was preceded in death by three sisters, Fannie Fisher, Annie Humphries, and Rebecca Nissley, and eight brothers, Jessie Stoltzfus, Christian Stoltzfus, Moses Stoltzfus, Daniel Stoltzfus, Joseph Stoltzfus, John Stoltzfus, David Stoltzfus and Reuben Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Neil Stoltzfus whom she married on March 3, 1956.

Mattie was a strong prayer warrior and someone to go to when you had a prayer request. Besides raising their own four children, she was known as “Ms. Mattie” as she took care of other infants to pre-school aged children in her home for over 40 years. Holidays were special: the table was extended and the children and grandchildren were sure to be there. Who can forget coloring Easter eggs, summer meals on the back deck, Thanksgivings reading the “Bread of Life” cards and expressing something each person was thankful for. Then Christmas Eve would arrive, the table once again set, and a lavish meal was prepared. The children and grandchildren acted out the Christmas story and sang around the piano as the dishes were put away. Laughter filled the house as window shades were pulled down, claiming that since it was dark, we could begin opening presents.

Mattie grew up in the Amish faith, and then joined the Mennonite Church. Her faith journey led Neil and her to Mountain City in 1969 to help with the local Mennonite churches. For the past 37 years, she has been a member of Grandview Christian Church in Johnson City, TN. Mattie enjoyed close and enduring friendships with her thirteen siblings and their spouses and is survived by two sisters, Leah, wife of Amos Esh, Mt. Joy, PA. and Mary, wife of Mark Stoltzfus, Narvon, PA.; four sisters-in-law, Sadie Stoltzfus, Betty Stoltzfus, Dorothy Stoltzfus and Rachel Stoltzfus. Mattie will be deeply missed by her four children, Lorraine Stoltzfus and husband Ernie, of Johnson City; Edwin Stoltzfus, of Johnson City; Karen King and husband Kevin, of Harrisonburg, VA; and Ken Stoltzfus and wife Carol, of Johnson City. She was much loved and will be missed by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandsons.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Grandview Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Aaron Wymer officiating. Anyone unable to attend the service is invited to view the livestream of the service by visiting this link.

A Private Family Committal Service and Interment will be held in Section 18 at Monte Vista Memorial Park.